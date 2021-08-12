Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.