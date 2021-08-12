Credit Suisse Group Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $38.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRPN. Barclays assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 27,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,577. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $12,015,000. Islet Management LP increased its position in Groupon by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in Groupon by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $5,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

