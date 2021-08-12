Credit Suisse Group Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $38.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRPN. Barclays assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 27,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,577. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
