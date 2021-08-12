Credit Suisse Group Trims Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price to $36.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RNA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,016. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 812,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

