Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

Crawford United stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.38. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

