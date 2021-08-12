Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.93

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.93 and last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 280744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $1,019,996. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

