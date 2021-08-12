Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $44,946.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

NYSE CR opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

