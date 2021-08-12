Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Crane worth $124,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 133.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,996. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

