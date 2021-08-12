Craig Hallum Raises Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $305.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $4.99 on Monday, hitting $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $259.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.79.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

