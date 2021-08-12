Craig Hallum Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 7,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,606. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

