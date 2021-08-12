CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 6,775 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $95.02.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.