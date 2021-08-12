Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.69

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $205.69 and last traded at $205.91, with a volume of 13215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

