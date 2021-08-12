Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 20,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

