Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 179,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 712,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110,957 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.