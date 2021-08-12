Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
