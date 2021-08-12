Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.