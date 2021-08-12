Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf Purchases 50,000 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

