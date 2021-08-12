Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.24

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 9583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

