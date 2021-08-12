Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

X traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 280,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,002. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

