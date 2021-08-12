Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.66. 5,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

