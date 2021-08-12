Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cormark to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS traded down C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.51. 2,466,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,751.67.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.