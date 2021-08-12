Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

CPSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

