Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.34. 20,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,530. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

