Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.55

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.01. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

