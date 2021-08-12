ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

COP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.