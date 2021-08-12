Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.70

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
