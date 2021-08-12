Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CFF traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$84.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

