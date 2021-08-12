COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

CMPS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 18,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,878. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

