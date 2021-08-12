Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 6.64% 29.86% 9.15%

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.39 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.67 Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.32 $21.33 billion $41.83 78.70

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ContextLogic and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57 Amazon.com 0 0 39 0 3.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.41%. Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,173.27, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

