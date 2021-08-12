Comparing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $557.24 million 7.59 -$149.59 million ($0.40) -84.60 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 27.94 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -408.18

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -15.10% -4.51% -2.78% Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 6 0 0 1.86 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.65%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats 3D Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

