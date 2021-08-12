Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,314,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.