Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. 5,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

