Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,357. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.