Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CNS opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

