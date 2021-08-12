CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 227,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

