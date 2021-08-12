Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,982 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $47,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 279,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

