Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.