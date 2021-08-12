Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,228. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $467.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.