CLSA Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$41.30

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CLSA to C$41.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.26% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.02.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.06.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.