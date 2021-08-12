ClinTex CTi Market Cap Reaches $9.44 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $9.44 million and $1.95 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

