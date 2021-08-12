Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

CLNN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 118,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,241. The firm has a market cap of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. Clene has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clene were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

