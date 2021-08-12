Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,406. The firm has a market cap of $537.82 million, a PE ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 1.38. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 409.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.