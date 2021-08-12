Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 6,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

