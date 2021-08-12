Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 13.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

PLD stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

