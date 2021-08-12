Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

ALLY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,177. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

