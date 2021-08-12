Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

