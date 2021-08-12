Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

