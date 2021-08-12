Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

