Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 1,991 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,654. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.