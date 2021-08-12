Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. Approximately 7,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 920,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,000,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

