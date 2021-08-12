Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 413820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00.

In other Clean Air Metals news, Director James Elvin Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$37,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

